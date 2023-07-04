DAX16.130 -0,1%ESt504.408 +0,4%TDax3.225 +0,5%Dow34.544 +0,4%Nas14.190 +0,4%Bitcoin27.721 -1,1%Euro1,1229 +0,1%Öl80,88 -0,8%Gold1.957 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nikola A2P4A9 Plug Power A1JA81 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 TUI TUAG50 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 Vonovia A1ML7J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Banken im Blick: DAX stabil -- Dow stärker erwartet -- VW steigert Absatz im Juni -- FMC-Aktionäre stimmen über Rechtsform ab -- JPMorgan steigert Gewinn -- Nikola, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
Top News
Citigroup-Aktie vorbörslich gefragt: Probleme drücken Quartalsergebnis deutlich - Erwartungen jedoch geschlagen
Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie höher: FMC-Aktionäre beschließen Umwandlung in Aktiengesellschaft
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

14.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 71,44 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,11 EUR -0,57 EUR -0,90%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 11:49 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 71,44 USD zu. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 873 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.08.2022 auf bis zu 119,80 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 40,37 Prozent niedriger. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 15,38 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.105,36 USD gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.