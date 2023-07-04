Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 71,44 USD.
Die Aktie legte um 11:49 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 71,44 USD zu. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 873 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.08.2022 auf bis zu 119,80 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 40,37 Prozent niedriger. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 15,38 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.105,36 USD gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
