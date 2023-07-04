Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,6 Prozent auf 70,83 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,6 Prozent bei 70,83 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 70,68 USD. Bei 71,50 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 658.015 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 09.08.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 119,80 USD an. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 69,14 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 14,65 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.08.2023 erfolgen.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.