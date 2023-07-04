DAX16.080 -0,4%ESt504.397 +0,1%TDax3.216 +0,2%Dow34.395 +0,1%Nas14.139 +1,6%Bitcoin27.784 -0,9%Euro1,1222 ±-0,0%Öl81,35 -0,2%Gold1.957 -0,3%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications behauptet sich am Vormittag

14.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagvormittag ohne große Bewegung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt bei 63,33 EUR und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages.

Mit einem Wert von 63,33 EUR bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 08:33 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 63,93 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,33 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 63,34 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 32 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (116,96 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 09.08.2022. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 84,68 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 13,83 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert.

Am 22.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,33 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

