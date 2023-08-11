Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagmittag

Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,8 Prozent.

Um 11:23 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,46 EUR zu. Bei 61,46 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 60,86 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 570 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 16.08.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 111,88 EUR an. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 82,04 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 12,63 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 23.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.105,36 USD – ein Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Am 21.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Am 19.08.2024 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2025 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft