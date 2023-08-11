DAX15.929 +0,6%ESt504.339 +0,4%TDax3.149 +0,7%Dow35.281 +0,3%Nas13.645 -0,7%Bitcoin26.828 +0,3%Euro1,0949 -0,2%Öl86,46 -0,3%Gold1.915 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Plug Power A1JA81 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- TAG Immobilien hat in H1 operativ weniger verdient -- Bilfinger steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- Country Garden, SAP, Philips, Talanx, Shell, BVB, AMC, US Steel im Fokus
Top News
Hot Stocks heute: Buy-the-dip? - Freitag kleiner Verfall - Klöckner: das Restrisiko erscheint gering
Schwacher Rubel: Russische Zentralbank deutet Zinserhöhung an
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagmittag

14.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,8 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,50 EUR -0,39 EUR -0,64%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:23 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,46 EUR zu. Bei 61,46 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 60,86 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 570 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 16.08.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 111,88 EUR an. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 82,04 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 12,63 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 23.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.105,36 USD – ein Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Am 21.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Am 19.08.2024 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2025 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.