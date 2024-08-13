DAX17.876 +0,4%ESt504.723 +0,6%MSCIW3.515 +0,4%Dow39.886 +0,3%Nas17.162 -0,2%Bitcoin53.743 -2,5%Euro1,1028 +0,3%Öl80,24 -0,9%Gold2.450 -0,6%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag freundlich

14.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag freundlich

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 56,74 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
51,08 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 56,74 USD. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 56,83 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 56,41 USD. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 59.213 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 25,25 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 3,03 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Am 20.05.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2024 – vorgestellt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,70 USD, nach 0,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent auf 1,14 Mrd. USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q2 2026-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 5,05 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

