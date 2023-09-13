DAX15.684 +0,2%ESt504.240 +0,4%MSCIW2.957 ±0,0%Dow34.576 -0,2%Nas13.814 +0,3%Bitcoin24.548 +0,5%Euro1,0734 ±0,0%Öl93,02 +0,9%Gold1.908 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag gesucht

14.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,8 Prozent auf 70,42 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
64,94 EUR -0,23 EUR -0,35%
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:50 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 70,42 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 184 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 27,34 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 14,16 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

