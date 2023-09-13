DAX15.628 -0,2%ESt504.219 -0,1%MSCIW2.957 ±0,0%Dow34.576 -0,2%Nas13.814 +0,3%Bitcoin24.503 +0,3%Euro1,0735 ±0,0%Öl92,39 +0,2%Gold1.907 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Novo Nordisk A1XA8R Deutsche Bank 514000 NEL ASA A0B733 HHLA A0S848 BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Canopy Growth A140QA
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor EZB-Entscheidung: DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Nordex gewinnt BayWa-Auftrag in Spanien -- JPMorgan senkt MTU-Kursziel -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Top News
LANXESS-Aktie fällt nach Abstufung auf Tief seit 2009
Air Liquide-Aktie schwächer: Über 400 Millionen Euro sollen in Elektrolyseur investiert werden
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag auf grünem Terrain

14.09.23 09:24 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag auf grünem Terrain

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,5 Prozent auf 64,95 EUR zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,94 EUR -0,23 EUR -0,35%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 08:57 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,5 Prozent auf 64,95 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,95 EUR. Bei 64,94 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 49 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 32,87 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,98 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.