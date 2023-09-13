Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag auf grünem Terrain
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,5 Prozent auf 64,95 EUR zu.
Die Aktie notierte um 08:57 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,5 Prozent auf 64,95 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,95 EUR. Bei 64,94 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 49 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 32,87 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,98 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
