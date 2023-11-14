DAX15.408 +0,4%ESt504.242 +0,2%MSCIW2.905 +0,1%Dow34.338 +0,2%Nas13.768 -0,2%Bitcoin33.876 -0,8%Euro1,0725 +0,2%Öl82,39 -0,4%Gold1.945 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag mit Einbußen

14.11.23 12:04 Uhr

14.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,4 Prozent auf 61,31 USD.

Um 10:14 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,4 Prozent auf 61,31 USD ab. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 192 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 16.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,37 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 31,40 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 3,96 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 20.11.2023 terminiert. Experten erwarten die Q3 2025-Kennzahlen am 18.11.2024.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

