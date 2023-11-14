Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag mit Einbußen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,4 Prozent auf 61,31 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 10:14 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,4 Prozent auf 61,31 USD ab. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 192 Stück.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 16.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,37 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 31,40 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 3,96 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 20.11.2023 terminiert. Experten erwarten die Q3 2025-Kennzahlen am 18.11.2024.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Meta-Aktie an der NASDAQ dennoch fester: Meta und X müssen Nutzer einbüßen
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.