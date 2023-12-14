Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag freundlich

DAX16.858 +0,6%ESt504.565 +0,8%MSCIW3.101 +1,1%Dow37.090 +1,4%Nas14.734 +1,4%Bitcoin39.473 +0,1%Euro1,0928 +0,5%Öl75,52 +1,2%Gold2.037 +0,5%
14.12.23 12:04 Uhr

14.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 1,1 Prozent auf 72,02 USD.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 11:57 Uhr 1,1 Prozent auf 72,02 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 1.410 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,38 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 18,24 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

