Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ins Plus

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 66,14 EUR zu.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 09:13 Uhr klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 1,1 Prozent auf 66,14 EUR. Bei 66,14 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Bei 66,14 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 305 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (79,16 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 19,69 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,49 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,29 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

