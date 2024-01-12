Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag kaum bewegt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Zum Vortag unverändert notierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 70,46 USD.
Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich um 01:54 Uhr die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 70,46 USD. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 71,50 USD. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,69 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 68,69 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 4.037.912 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 20,79 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 16,43 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
Datum
Rating
Analyst
01.03.2022
Zoom Video Communications Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021
Zoom Video Communications Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020
Zoom Video Communications Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020
Zoom Video Communications overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020
Zoom Video Communications overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
