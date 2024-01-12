Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag kaum bewegt

Here's Why Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag leichter

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Grün

Heute im Fokus

LANXESS treibt offenbar Verkauf von Polyurethan-Sparte an. BYD könnte womöglich brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium übernehmen. Daimler Truck verkauft etwas mehr Fahrzeuge - Finanzprognosen 2023 bestätigt. Nordex kann Auftragseingang in Deutschland in 2023 um mehr als ein Drittel steigern. Rheinmetall erhält Bestellung im Millionenwert von Bundeswehr. Deutschland rutscht 2023 in Rezession: BIP ist in vergangenem Jahr gesunken.