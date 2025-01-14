Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittwochnachmittag an
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,8 Prozent auf 80,59 USD.
Um 15:52 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 1,8 Prozent auf 80,59 USD zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 80,72 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 80,12 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 55.483 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 15,13 Prozent zulegen. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 55,07 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 31,67 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Am 25.11.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2024 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,67 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 0,47 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,18 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Voraussichtlich am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2025-Bilanz gewähren.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 5,57 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
