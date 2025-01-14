Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittwochnachmittag an

Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus

Heute im Fokus

EU-Förderbank gibt Milliardenkredit an NXP. Goldman Sachs verdient mehr als erwartet. JPMorgan: Gewinn so hoch wie nie. Formycon-Aktie steigt dank Zulassungsmeldung. Rheinmetall bekommt Flugabwehr-Auftrag aus Rom. Deutschland in der Rezession - Wirtschaftleistung in 2024 geschrumpft. Deutlich mehr Aufträge für Nordex. Kanada genehmigt Akquisition von Viterra durch Bunge unter Auflagen. Zahlreiche Mitarbeiter bei Meta sollen ersetzt werden.