DAX17.045 +0,6%ESt504.741 +0,7%MSCIW3.266 +0,8%Dow38.424 +0,4%Nas15.859 +1,3%Bitcoin48.624 +0,7%Euro1,0733 ±0,0%Öl81,55 +0,1%Gold1.995 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF HENSOLDT HAG000 TUI TUAG50 thyssenkrupp 750000 Amazon 906866 Arm A3EUCD Plug Power A1JA81 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher -- Commerzbank macht mehr Gewinn -- Airbus verfehlt Erwartungen -- Konzernumbau soll BASF profitabler machen -- Cisco, Stellantis im Fokus
Top News
Nach Rekordjahr: Stellantis kauft eigene Aktien in Milliardenwert zurück - Stellantis-Aktie stark
Renault-Aktie gibt Gas: Renault fährt nach deutlicher Verbesserung wieder Gewinn ein
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Donnerstagvormittag positiv

15.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Donnerstagvormittag positiv

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,6 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,60 EUR 0,30 EUR 0,51%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 09:06 Uhr klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,16 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,19 EUR. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 60,19 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 392 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 75,59 EUR markierte der Titel am 16.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 25,65 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 05.05.2023. Abschläge von 9,29 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2023 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 03.03.2025 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,94 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"