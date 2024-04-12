Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag tiefer
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,16 USD abwärts.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 15:52 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 0,8 Prozent auf 61,16 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 61,07 USD ab. Bei 61,71 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 102.750 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 24,11 Prozent zulegen. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 3,87 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD, nach 1,22 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.117,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.146,46 USD ausgewiesen.
Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 20.05.2024 terminiert.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2028 setzen Experten auf 4,92 USD fest.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
