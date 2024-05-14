DAX18.829 +0,6%ESt505.085 +0,1%MSCIW3.435 +0,4%Dow39.773 +0,5%Nas16.636 +0,8%Bitcoin59.336 +4,2%Euro1,0854 +0,3%Öl81,82 -1,2%Gold2.370 +0,5%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

15.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochnachmittag nach

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 63,37 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr um 0,3 Prozent auf 63,37 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 63,33 USD ab. Bei 64,15 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 49.405 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 75,91 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 19,78 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 23.04.2024 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 7,09 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 0,98 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal -0,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1,15 Mrd. USD im Vergleich zu 1,12 Mrd. USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2025-Bilanz gewähren. Schätzungsweise am 26.05.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q1 2026-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
