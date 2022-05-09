  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Auch bei unklarer Tendenz: Chancen mit Express-Zertifikaten nutzen. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -w-
15.06.2022 09:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag behauptet

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag behauptet
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via XETRA bei 104,32 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Anleger zeigten sich um 15.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im XETRA-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 104,32 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 104,32 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 104,32 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 104,32 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 4 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 342,95 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 69,58 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 35,48 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2022 endete, vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.073,80 USD gegenüber 956,24 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
14.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Boden (finanzen.net)
14.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
14.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
14.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt
14.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Boden
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
25.05.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
23.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
24.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bären haben das Zepter weiter fest in der Hand!
DAX-Ausblick - Die Stunden vor dem Fed-Zinsentscheid
Marktüberblick: Morphosys schließt Lizenzvereinbarung ab
Thyssenkrupp erwägt immer noch den Börsengang der Wasserstofftochter
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf RWE, Deutsche Börse, Vonovia
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
Marktkommentar Juni mit Markus Koch: Hoffnung auf Geldpolitik mit Augenmaß
Portfolioabsicherung mit Private Real Estate
Was ein Bärenmarkt bedeutet
Hui - jetzt gehts langsam ab" - Der Bitcoin fällt
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
Höchstwertung mit 5 Sternen:BSDEX erhält Auszeichnung von Capital
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hammer bei Hornbach und Do-it-yourself-Solarstrom
Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
Wiedergeburt der Weltwährung  und der Euro ist der große Verlierer
Krypto-Meltdown und die Profiteure des Fachkräftemangels
Anlegen in Cybersicherheit  eine gute Gelegenheit?

News von

Der Crash kommt: Zwei Top-Banker warnen vor großen Gefahren
Immobilien: Es hat sich ausgeboomt
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co im Tiefenrausch - die Gründe
Morgan Stanley sieht bei Plug Power dreistellige Kursgewinne
Inflation setzt US-Notenbank Fed unter Druck: Wie entscheidet sie morgen?

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX startet erneut Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester -- Gerresheimer lehnt Bain-Übernahmeangebot offenbar ab -- Volkswagen, MorphoSys, Netflix im Fokus

Berenberg-Analyst verpasst MTU "Buy"-Rating. Kryptomarkt weiter unter Druck. FDA stimmt Zulassung von Moderna-Impfstoff für 6- bis 17-Jährige zu. H&M legt beim Umsatz weiter zu. Jefferies mit Kaufempfehlung für Kering - Kursziel auf 605 Euro gesenkt. BP leitet milliardenschweres Wasserstoff-Projekt in Australien. Airbus wohl weiterhin ohne Zeitplan für Zulassung von A321XLR - Erstflug naht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Portfolio unter der Lupe
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Ölpreise bewegen sich weiter auf sehr hohem Niveau - wird es so bleiben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen