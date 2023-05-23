  • Suche
15.06.2023 12:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursabschlägen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 67,72 USD abwärts.
Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 11:19 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,0 Prozent auf 67,72 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 2.500 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (124,05 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.07.2022. 83,18 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 12,03 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.105,36 USD im Vergleich zu 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,32 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

14.06.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz (finanzen.net)
14.06.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
14.06.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Mittwochvormittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
25.05.23
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert (finanzen.net)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot (finanzen.net)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

