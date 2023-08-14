Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,8 Prozent im Minus bei 66,99 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,8 Prozent auf 66,99 USD abwärts. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 66,73 USD aus. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 67,00 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 204.026 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 16.08.2022 bei 113,79 USD. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 41,13 Prozent niedriger. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 9,76 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.105,36 USD gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 vorlegen. Am 19.08.2024 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2025 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn 2026 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,60 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.