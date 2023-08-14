Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag billiger
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,78 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 08:45 Uhr ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,78 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,78 EUR nach. Bei 61,78 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 762 Stück gehandelt.
Am 16.08.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 111,88 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 81,09 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,67 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Die Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
