DAX15.806 -0,6%ESt504.298 -0,8%TDax3.128 -0,6%Dow35.308 +0,1%Nas13.788 +1,1%Bitcoin26.922 -0,1%Euro1,0931 +0,2%Öl86,35 +0,1%Gold1.905 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer -- ENCAVIS: Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr gesunken -- Amazons Geräte-Chef geht zum Jahresende -- HHLA, Deutsche Bank, Grindr, BioNTech im Fokus
Top News
Gegen Abschwächung des Rubels: Russische Zentralbank hebt Leitzins deutlich an
Grindr-Aktie an der NYSE nachbörslich mit Kursfeuerwerk: Grindr macht Gewinn und erhöht Ausblick
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag billiger

15.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag billiger

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,78 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,78 EUR 1,28 EUR 2,12%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 08:45 Uhr ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,78 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,78 EUR nach. Bei 61,78 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 762 Stück gehandelt.

Am 16.08.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 111,88 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 81,09 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,67 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Die Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.