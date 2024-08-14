DAX18.182 +1,7%ESt504.805 +1,6%MSCIW3.564 +1,2%Dow40.471 +1,2%Nas17.562 +2,2%Bitcoin54.378 +1,9%Euro1,0988 -0,2%Öl81,27 +1,6%Gold2.459 +0,4%
Aktie im Fokus

15.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,4 Prozent auf 57,82 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
52,65 EUR 1,57 EUR 3,07%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:52 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,4 Prozent auf 57,82 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 57,96 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 57,83 USD. Bisher wurden heute 50.494 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 06.09.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 75,91 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 31,28 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 4,76 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.05.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,14 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 3,25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Einen Blick in die Q2 2026-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 25.08.2025 werfen.

Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,05 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
