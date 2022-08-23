  • Suche
15.09.2022 08:01

15.09.2022 08:01

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagvormittag stärker

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagvormittag stärker
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Frankfurt-Handel um 2,4 Prozent auf 79,88 EUR.
Um 09:22 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 2,4 Prozent auf 79,88 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 79,88 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 79,88 EUR.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 04.11.2021 auf bis zu 248,55 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 67,86 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 14.09.2022 bei 77,97 EUR. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 2,45 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2022 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

