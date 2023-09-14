DAX15.967 +1,0%ESt504.321 +1,0%MSCIW2.983 +0,9%Dow34.907 +1,0%Nas13.926 +0,8%Bitcoin24.836 -0,5%Euro1,0658 +0,1%Öl93,94 -0,2%Gold1.919 +0,4%
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Freitagmittag vor

15.09.23 12:05 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 72,01 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
67,40 EUR 2,47 EUR 3,80%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:12 Uhr 0,6 Prozent. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 1.338 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 24,52 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Mit Abgaben von 16,05 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,67 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.