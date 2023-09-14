DAX15.957 +1,0%ESt504.319 +0,9%MSCIW2.983 +0,9%Dow34.907 +1,0%Nas13.926 +0,8%Bitcoin24.912 -0,1%Euro1,0663 +0,2%Öl94,23 +0,1%Gold1.918 +0,4%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

15.09.23 09:24 Uhr
15.09.23 09:14 Uhr

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 1,4 Prozent im Plus bei 68,26 EUR.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie um 09:06 Uhr 1,4 Prozent auf 68,26 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 68,26 EUR an. Bei 67,99 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 253 Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 86,30 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.11.2022 erreicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 26,43 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 20,06 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

