15.11.2022 10:07

15.11.2022 10:07

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Mittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Mittag
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 82,00 EUR ab.
Um 12:22 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 82,00 EUR. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 82,00 EUR. Bei 82,79 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 25 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 17.11.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 234,55 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 65,04 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 09.11.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 71,00 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 15,49 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.08.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,36 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q3 2024 erwarten Experten am 06.12.2023.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 3,71 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

14.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kurseinbußen (finanzen.net)
14.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagmittag stärker (finanzen.net)
11.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Montagvormittag kräftig (finanzen.net)
07.11.22
Greift Cathie Wood erneut ins fallende Messer? Wood hat bei Robinhood-Aktien beherzt zugegriffen (finanzen.net)
06.11.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

