Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Mittwochnachmittag vor

15.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 2,2 Prozent auf 64,12 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,2 Prozent auf 64,12 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,42 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 63,16 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 415.190 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 16.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 89,37 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 28,25 Prozent niedriger. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 8,17 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

