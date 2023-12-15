Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 65,50 EUR.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:19 Uhr zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 65,50 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,88 EUR zu. Bei 65,88 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 316 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 79,16 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 17,26 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 20,03 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

