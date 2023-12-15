Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 65,50 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:19 Uhr zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 65,50 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,88 EUR zu. Bei 65,88 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 316 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Bei 79,16 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 17,26 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 20,03 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell
Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag im Plus
Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels steigen
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen