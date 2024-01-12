DAX16.569 -0,3%ESt504.444 -0,2%MSCIW3.165 -0,1%Dow37.593 -0,3%Nas14.973 ±0,0%Bitcoin39.536 +1,6%Euro1,0887 -0,6%Öl78,79 +0,2%Gold2.038 -0,8%
Warren Buffett greift erneut bei NYSE-Titel Occidental Petroleum-Aktie zu - Berkshire Hathaway baut Anteil auf 34 Prozent aus
16.500-Punkte-Marke wackelt an Börse Frankfurt: DAX notiert tiefer - US-Bankbilanzen rücken in Fokus
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Mittag

16.01.24 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 69,67 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,90 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:53 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 69,67 USD ab. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 2.233 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 85,11 USD erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 18,14 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 15,49 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

