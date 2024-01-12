DAX16.577 -0,3%ESt504.446 -0,2%MSCIW3.165 -0,1%Dow37.470 -0,3%Nas14.997 +0,2%Bitcoin39.679 +2,0%Euro1,0884 -0,6%Öl77,77 -1,1%Gold2.041 -0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Commerzbank CBK100 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Porsche PAG911 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 BYD A0M4W9 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y MorphoSys 663200
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Wall Street im Minus -- DAX gibt nach -- Goldman Sachs über Erwartungen -- Morgan Stanley vermeldet niedrigeren Gewinn -- Nordex steigert Auftragseingang -- HUGO BOSS, Drägerwerk, Fraport im Fokus
Top News
NYSE-Titel Boeing-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Wells Fargo senkt Daumen für Boeing
Lufthansa-Aktie tief im Minus: Lufthansa beschränkt Angebot auf Rumpfflugplan in München und Frankfurt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jetzt mit Crowdinvesting clever in Immobilien investieren. Hier mehr erfahren!
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

16.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 2,9 Prozent auf 68,45 USD nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,90 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 2,9 Prozent auf 68,45 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 68,18 USD nach. Bei 69,88 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten 419.241 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 85,11 USD markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 19,57 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,98 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,29 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag leichter

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"