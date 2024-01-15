DAX16.533 -0,5%ESt504.437 -0,4%MSCIW3.165 -0,1%Dow37.593 -0,3%Nas14.973 ±0,0%Bitcoin39.476 +1,5%Euro1,0887 -0,6%Öl78,59 -0,1%Gold2.039 -0,8%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain

16.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 1,9 Prozent auf 63,41 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,90 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 09:16 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,9 Prozent auf 63,41 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,41 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 63,72 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 361 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 79,16 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 24,84 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 13,94 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag leichter

