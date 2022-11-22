  • Suche
16.02.2023 16:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,4 Prozent auf 73,47 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der XETRA-Sitzung ab. Um 03:36:14 Uhr ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 73,47 EUR abwärts. Bei 73,45 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 75,05 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 229 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 130,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 16.02.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 43,61 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.12.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 59,71 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 23,04 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.11.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.101,90 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 26.02.2024.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 3,96 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2023 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

15.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.net)
15.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag im Plus (finanzen.net)
15.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag zu (finanzen.net)
12.02.23
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.23
Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert (dpa-afx)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

