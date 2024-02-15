DAX17.088 +0,2%ESt504.758 +0,3%MSCIW3.290 +0,7%Dow38.705 -0,2%Nas15.830 -0,5%Bitcoin48.040 -0,3%Euro1,0772 ±0,0%Öl82,60 -0,3%Gold2.010 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
RENK RENK73 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Coinbase A2QP7J Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 pbb 801900 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 TUI TUAG50 thyssenkrupp 750000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stark - Neue Allzeithochs -- Wall Street schwächelt -- Rheinmetall mit Rekordjagd -- RWE auf Mehrjahrestief -- HELLA steigert Marge -- Applied Materials, Coinbase im Fokus
Top News
Microsoft-Aktie sinkt: ChatGPT-Macher mit neuem KI-Modell - Sora erzeugt Videos aus Text-Vorgaben
VW-Aktie profitiert: VW und indischer Partner unterzeichnen verbindlichen Liefervertag - Volkswagen zum Jahresstart mit Auslieferungsplus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Ratgeber: Die besten Berufsunfähigkeitsversicherungen - jetzt vergleichen und Geld sparen!
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

16.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 2,0 Prozent im Minus bei 62,73 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,36 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 2,0 Prozent auf 62,73 USD ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,63 USD. Bei 63,38 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 441.505 Stück.

Bei einem Wert von 80,43 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (17.02.2023). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 22,01 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 6,13 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"