Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 2,0 Prozent im Minus bei 62,73 USD.
Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 2,0 Prozent auf 62,73 USD ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,63 USD. Bei 63,38 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 441.505 Stück.
Bei einem Wert von 80,43 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (17.02.2023). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 22,01 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 6,13 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.
Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
