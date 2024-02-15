DAX17.163 +0,7%ESt504.772 +0,6%MSCIW3.290 +0,7%Dow38.773 +0,9%Nas15.906 +0,3%Bitcoin48.110 -0,2%Euro1,0771 ±0,0%Öl82,27 -0,7%Gold2.006 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag gefragt

16.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Tradegate-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,2 Prozent auf 60,04 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,36 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:12 Uhr zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 1,2 Prozent auf 60,04 EUR. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,04 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 59,36 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 13 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 16.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,59 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. 25,90 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 05.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,11 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.136,73 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.101,90 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
