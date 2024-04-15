Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag verlustreich
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,86 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 15:51 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,86 USD abwärts. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 59,56 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 60,20 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 65.149 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 26,80 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 1,66 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,42 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.146,46 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 4,92 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
