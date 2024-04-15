DAX17.738 -1,6%ESt504.910 -1,5%MSCIW3.318 -1,0%Dow37.844 +0,3%Nas15.897 +0,1%Bitcoin58.404 -2,2%Euro1,0630 ±0,0%Öl90,17 -0,3%Gold2.383 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 RENK RENK73 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 Varta A0TGJ5 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Israel-Iran-Konflikt: Dow fester -- DAX sackt ab -- Capital Group steigt wieder bei der Deutschen Bank ein -- Rheinmetall verkauft Kleinkolbenproduktion -- Superdry, Fresenius im Fokus
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Dienstagnachmittag
Zinsaussichten & Iran-Israel-Konflikt schicken DAX zeitweise unter 17.800er-Marke
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag verlustreich

16.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag verlustreich

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,86 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,42 EUR -0,65 EUR -1,14%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 15:51 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,86 USD abwärts. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 59,56 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 60,20 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 65.149 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 26,80 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 1,66 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,42 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.146,46 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 4,92 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"