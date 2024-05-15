Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz

Aktienkurs aktuell

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 63,54 USD.

Um 15:53 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 63,54 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,09 USD. Bei 63,55 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Bisher wurden heute 58.530 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 19,46 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 23.04.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Mit Abgaben von 7,33 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,98 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von -0,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1,15 Mrd. USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,12 Mrd. USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Die Q1 2026-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 26.05.2025 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2025 auf 4,92 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

