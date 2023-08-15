Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,2 Prozent auf 65,93 USD ab.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 11:45 Uhr 0,2 Prozent auf 65,93 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.251 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (109,92 USD) erklomm das Papier am 17.08.2022. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 40,02 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 9,07 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 21.08.2023 erwartet. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q2 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2026 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,60 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
