Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag um Nulllinie

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 66,13 USD.
Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich um 16:08 Uhr die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 66,13 USD. Bei 66,15 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 65,38 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 65,73 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 258.285 Stück.
Am 17.08.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 109,92 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 66,23 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 8,58 Prozent sinken.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,16 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q2 2025-Bilanz auf den 19.08.2024.
Beim Gewinn 2026 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,60 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
