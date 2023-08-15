Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittwochvormittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 60,19 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 09:13 Uhr Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 60,19 EUR abwärts. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,19 EUR. Bei 60,19 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 158 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 17.08.2022 markierte das Papier bei 111,68 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. 85,55 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,30 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 23.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umsetzen können.
Die kommende Q2 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 veröffentlicht. Mit der Vorlage der Q2 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 19.08.2024.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2026 auf 4,60 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.