Freundlicher Abschluss einer starken Handelswoche: DAX fester -- Wall Street etwas tiefer -- Bayer gewinnt im US-Glyphosatstreit -- Goldpreis mit neuem Rekord -- NEL ASA, JD.com im Fokus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Warum der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas zulegt
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain

16.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,7 Prozent auf 57,47 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
52,97 EUR 0,32 EUR 0,61%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 57,47 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 57,44 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 57,52 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 79.279 Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 32,08 Prozent. Bei 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 4,36 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es stand ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 0,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 vorlegen. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q2 2026-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

