Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,7 Prozent auf 57,47 USD ab.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 57,47 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 57,44 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 57,52 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 79.279 Aktien.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 32,08 Prozent. Bei 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 4,36 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es stand ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 0,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 vorlegen. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q2 2026-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Verlustzone
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen