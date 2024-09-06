Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag fester
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 68,33 USD zu.
Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 68,33 USD. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,51 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 67,47 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 75.870 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2023 bei 74,75 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 9,40 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 13.08.2024 (55,07 USD). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 24,08 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,61 USD je Aktie verdient. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1,16 Mrd. USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,33 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
