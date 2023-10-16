Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag verlustreich
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,50 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 12:01 Uhr um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,50 USD nach. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 180 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Am 12.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 89,67 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 30,30 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei einem Wert von 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (29.04.2023). Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 3,28 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester
ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.