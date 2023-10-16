DAX15.238 +0,3%ESt504.149 +0,3%MSCIW2.862 -0,8%Dow34.008 +1,0%Nas13.553 +1,1%Bitcoin26.631 +3,2%Euro1,0544 +0,3%Öl89,80 -1,1%Gold1.922 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Birkenstock BSTCK0 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Rheinmetall 703000 Commerzbank CBK100 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt trotz Nahost-Konflikt: DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Bitcoin steigt über 30.000 Dollar -- Pfizer senkt Jahresprognose -- VW, Commerzbank, Salzgitter im Fokus
Top News
Höchster Stand seit August: Euphorie rund um mögliche Zulassung von Bitcoin-ETFs lässt Bitcoin auf über 30.000 Dollar steigen
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt an der Börse Frankfurt: DAX geht fest aus dem Handel - Konflikt im Nahen Osten bleibt im Fokus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Neu bei UBS Tradingaktionen: finanzen.net zero! Informieren Sie sich jetzt, wie Sie zu Top-Konditionen handeln können. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag freundlich

16.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag freundlich

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,99 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,00 EUR 0,11 EUR 0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 0,4 Prozent im Plus bei 62,99 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,42 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 63,06 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 261.089 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. 42,36 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 4,03 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester

ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.