Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag im Aufwind

16.10.23 09:23 Uhr

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,8 Prozent im Plus bei 60,03 EUR.

Werbung

Die Aktie notierte um 08:55 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 60,03 EUR zu. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,07 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 59,47 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 351 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 86,30 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.11.2022 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 30,44 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 10,01 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief. Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Redaktion finanzen.net Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Name Hebel KO Emittent Name Hebel KO Emittent Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com