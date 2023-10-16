DAX15.181 ±-0,0%ESt504.133 -0,1%MSCIW2.862 -0,8%Dow33.670 +0,1%Nas13.407 -1,2%Bitcoin26.416 +2,4%Euro1,0542 +0,3%Öl90,58 -0,2%Gold1.912 -1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Birkenstock BSTCK0 Rheinmetall 703000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292 NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nahost-Konflikt belastet weiter: DAX ruscht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen rot -- ManUnited könnte neuen Investor bekommen -- Chinas Zentralbank pumpt Geld ins Bankensystem -- Salzgitter im Fokus
Top News
BioNTech-Aktie tiefrot: Schwache Impfstoffnachfrage belastet BioNTech - Hohe Abschreibungen drohen
Pfizer-Aktie vorbörslich unter Druck: COVID-Arzneien nicht gefragt - Pfizer senkt Jahresprognose
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Neu bei UBS Tradingaktionen: finanzen.net zero! Informieren Sie sich jetzt, wie Sie zu Top-Konditionen handeln können. -w-
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag im Aufwind

16.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag im Aufwind

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,8 Prozent im Plus bei 60,03 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,46 EUR -0,43 EUR -0,72%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 08:55 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 60,03 EUR zu. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,07 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 59,47 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 351 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 86,30 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.11.2022 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 30,44 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 10,01 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester

ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.