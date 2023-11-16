DAX15.814 +0,4%ESt504.316 ±0,0%MSCIW2.975 +0,4%Dow34.991 +0,5%Nas14.104 +0,1%Bitcoin34.395 -1,6%Euro1,0857 +0,1%Öl80,72 -0,4%Gold1.968 +0,5%
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost unter Druck -- Siemens strebt nach Rekordgewinn weiteres Wachstum an -- HelloFresh mit Gewinnwarnung -- Bitcoin, CTS Eventim, MorphoSys, Microsoft im Fokus
Top News
NASDAQ-Wert Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich freundlich: Microsoft bastelt an eigenen KI-Chips
Elon Musks SpaceX wagt am Freitag nächsten "Starship"-Test
Profil
Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kurseinbußen

16.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 1,3 Prozent auf 58,47 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,48 EUR 0,60 EUR 1,04%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Um 08:12 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,3 Prozent auf 58,47 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 58,47 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 58,47 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 130 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei 83,75 EUR markierte der Titel am 16.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 43,24 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 04.05.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 54,57 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 6,67 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 20.11.2023 erfolgen. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Bilanz am 18.11.2024.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

