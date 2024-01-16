Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,1 Prozent auf 66,99 USD.

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 3,1 Prozent auf 66,99 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 66,41 USD ab. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 68,14 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 531.722 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 85,11 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 27,05 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 13,77 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag leichter