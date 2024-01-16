DAX16.360 -1,3%ESt504.390 -1,3%MSCIW3.146 -0,6%Dow37.361 -0,6%Nas14.944 -0,2%Bitcoin39.392 -0,7%Euro1,0862 -0,1%Öl77,19 -0,9%Gold2.020 -0,4%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Kursabschlägen

17.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,75 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,02 EUR -0,88 EUR -1,38%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:07 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,75 EUR ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 62,75 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 62,75 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 317 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 26,15 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 13,04 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

