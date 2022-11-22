  • Suche
17.02.2023 16:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 2,6 Prozent auf 72,44 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 02:56 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 2,6 Prozent auf 72,44 EUR abwärts. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,95 EUR. Bei 72,07 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 835 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 17.02.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,88 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 40,56 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 59,71 EUR. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 21,32 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,11 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 4,87 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.101,90 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.050,76 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 präsentieren. Die Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,96 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

16.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications (finanzen.net)
16.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittag an (finanzen.net)
16.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag höher (finanzen.net)
12.02.23
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.23
Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert (dpa-afx)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

