Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Verlusten

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 11:49 Uhr 1,2 Prozent auf 68,70 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 3.506 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 124,05 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 44,62 Prozent niedriger. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2022 bei 63,55 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 8,10 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 27.02.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,22 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD eingefahren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 vorlegen.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,20 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

