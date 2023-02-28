  • Suche
17.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag schwächer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag schwächer
Notierung im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,1 Prozent auf 68,77 USD.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 16:08 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 68,77 USD abwärts. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,75 USD. Bei 68,00 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 638.332 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (124,05 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.07.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 44,56 Prozent wieder erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 63,55 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 28.12.2022 erreicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 8,21 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2024 wird am 07.06.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

