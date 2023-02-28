Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag zu

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 09:13 Uhr klettern und stieg im BMN-Handel um 1,0 Prozent auf 63,61 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 63,63 EUR an. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 63,00 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 86 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 121,86 EUR markierte der Titel am 09.07.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 47,80 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 27.12.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 59,84 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 6,30 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Am 27.02.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,20 USD fest.

