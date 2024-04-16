Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,7 Prozent.
Um 15:53 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 59,71 USD nach oben. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,79 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 59,28 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 53.482 Aktien.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 27,12 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 1,39 Prozent wieder erreichen.
2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 26.02.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.146,46 USD im Vergleich zu 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Am 20.05.2024 dürfte die Q1 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2028 setzen Experten auf 4,92 USD fest.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
