Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester

17.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,7 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
55,63 EUR -0,79 EUR -1,40%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 59,71 USD nach oben. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,79 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 59,28 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 53.482 Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 27,12 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 1,39 Prozent wieder erreichen.

2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 26.02.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.146,46 USD im Vergleich zu 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Am 20.05.2024 dürfte die Q1 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2028 setzen Experten auf 4,92 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
